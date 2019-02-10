CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There's been an outpouring of support for WGR radio's Jeremy White and his wife Molly after his announcement that they lost all four of the quadruplets they were expecting.

A lot of that support has also gone to the Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network. Jeremy said the organization was incredible to him and his wife after their loss.

Through small keepsakes, like these footprint molds and crochet toys, the Perinatal Bereavement Network provides support to families in over 12 hospitals across Western New York.

White tweeted about how the Perinatal Bereavement Network supported his family. He and his wife even started a fundraising page for the network's upcoming Walk to Remember and raised more than $8,000.

Dawn Both-Kim is on the Board of Directors of the Perinatal Bereavement Network and says the donations were beyond what she could have imagined

"She had opened up, registered for the walk and opened up a page, a donations page, and within an hour they had just so many donations from across the country", Both-Kim told 2 On Your Side.

The donations go towards the keepsakes that the Perinatal Bereavement Network gives families; like a bear with a recording fo their child's heartbeat. White and his wife received one after their loss.

"It's very validating and very wonderful that you can have something like this a moment that you can keep forever and always know your baby's heartbeat, your baby was there."

The Perinatal Bereavement Network will host its annual Walk to Remember on October the 13th for families who have lost a child.

Pre-registration is currently closed but any families who want to participate will be able to sign up on-site on the day of the walk.

