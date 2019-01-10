BUFFALO, N.Y. — Popular WGR 550 Radio personality Jeremy White shared some sad news to his followers on Tuesday.

White announced that he and his wife had lost the four quadruplets they were expecting. White and his wife Molly were able to see and hold Zoe, Lincoln, Miles and Brecken.

White wrote an emotional note on social media and talked about it on his morning radio show.

They were able to record all four of the quads hearbeats before they were born. The heartbeats are now inside of a stuffed bear.

If you, or someone you know, have lost a baby and need support, you can contact WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network, Inc. for more information.