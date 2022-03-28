Erie County's cultural community holds fundraiser in support of Ukraine

The Italian Cultural Center partnered with dozens of other cultural organizations to host a fundraiser to benefit the Ukrainian support effort on Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's cultural community is standing united in support of Ukraine.

They served refreshments, had activities for kids, and live entertainment. They also had raffle baskets and paid activities that helped raise money for the cause.

Organizers say cultural and ethnic heritage is critical to so many of our local organizations, which is why they all teamed up for a common goal.

"I think seeing all of us together seeing all of the organizations we represent," according to Lindsey Lauren Visser, the deputy director of the Italian Cultural Center.

"We took a group photo in front of our flags earlier, and I think just seeing everybody standing together was so powerful, and my heart was ready to burst, just seeing how supportive everybody was, and just see how unified we were as a cultural organization. And it's just incredible to see what amazing things we can see when we come together."