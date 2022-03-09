42 North launches collaborative beer, donate proceeds to humanitarian efforts

42 North Brewing Company will donate proceeds from collaborative beer RESOLVE to the Global Empowerment Mission.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local brewery is launching a collaborative beer to donate proceeds to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. They are also calling on breweries around the globe to join their efforts.

42 North Brewing Company is working with 2085 Brewery in Ukraine to launch a new beer, RESOLVE, from which proceeds will be donated to the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). GEM is providing aid to both families and fighters in Ukraine as well a refugees that have fled to Poland.

The collaboration will provide participating breweries with a recipe, templated can artwork, and information on how to donate the beer’s proceeds.

A total of six breweries have signed on to the effort, including two in Europe.

Keel Farms (Plant City, FL)

Platform Brewing Company (Cleveland, OH)

Kings County Brewers Collective (Brooklyn, NY)

Reketye Brewing (Budapest, Hungary)

Vetra Beer (Milan, Italy)

42 North's campaign was inspired because one of the members, Naz Drebot, is Ukrainian-born. Drebot is currently the head brewer and Co-Founder of 2085 Brewing in Kyiv and remains in his home country supporting resistance efforts.

“Everyone is looking for ways to help. We could not just stand by and watch the horrific events in Ukraine without doing something,” 42 North Brewing Founder, John Cimperman said. “The resolve of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to all. We hope, in some small way, the brewing community can come together to help the great people of Ukraine.”