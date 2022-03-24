New York State launches website with resources to help Ukrainian people

"New York Stands with Ukraine" will provide New Yorkers with information on how to support people in Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Yorkers who are looking for a way to support the people of Ukraine now have a resource available from the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the site "New York Stands with Ukraine." The goal it to help people avoid scams and cybersecurity threats.

"Ukraine's resilience against Vladimir Putin's tyranny is an inspiration to the rest of the world, and many New Yorkers are already doing their part to support humanitarian efforts," Hochul said. "In moments like these, New Yorkers always stand together to support those in need. We are proud to provide trusted resources for those who want to lend a helping hand for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters here in New York."

Resources on the site include support services for immigrants and refugees, immigration assistance, emotional support, and humanitarian aid.

Hochul announced an Executive Order last week to prohibit state agencies and authorities contacting entities still doing business in Russia.