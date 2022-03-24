Big Ditch creates Ukrainian Dark Lager in fundraising effort

The Buffalo brewery says 100 percent of the revenue will go to the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Ditch Brewing Company is the latest Buffalo-area company to announce an effort to help Ukraine, which last month was invaded by Russia.

The brewery on Friday will release its Ukrainian Dark Lager, with the 100 percent of the revenue going to the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation Inc. There will be 50 crowlers available for pre-order, 50 more crowlers available in person, and it will be available on tap until Big Ditch runs out.

The 32-ounce crowlers are limited to one per person.

It's the latest example of how Western New Yorkers are finding ways to give back to Ukrainian groups, and also Ukrainian refugees.

New Yorkers who are looking for a way to support the people of Ukraine now have a resource available from the state.

And earlier this week, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced that it is joining the effort by holding a benefit concert.

Tomorrow, we're releasing our Ukrainian Dark Lager at the taproom to support Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation. Details on our website: https://t.co/VtAL73d2ds pic.twitter.com/Y0OIrVDYTY — Big Ditch Brewing (@bigditchbrewing) March 24, 2022