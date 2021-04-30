Take 5 Top Prize ticket sold in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The New York State Lottery announced that 2 winning lottery tickets were sold in two separate parts of New York State, one of which was sold in Western New York.
The tickets were sold in Jamestown and in Manhattan and both winning tickets were worth $30,511.
The ticket sold in Jamestown was bought at the Wegmans at 945 Fairmount Ave. The other ticket was purchase from a newsstand in Manhattan.
According to New York State Lottery, winning tickets can be cashed in up to one year from the date of the drawing. Take 5 drawings happen every evening at 10:30 p.m.