Take 5 Top Prize ticket sold in Jamestown

The New York State lottery announced that two top-prize winning tickets have been sold in Jamestown and Manhattan.

The tickets were sold in Jamestown and in Manhattan and both winning tickets were worth $30,511.

The ticket sold in Jamestown was bought at the Wegmans at 945 Fairmount Ave. The other ticket was purchase from a newsstand in Manhattan.