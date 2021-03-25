x
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Belmont

The winning ticket is worth $20,704.50.
BELMONT, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in the Village of Belmont, which located in Allegany County.

The ticket is one of three winning top-prize tickets sold for the March 24 Take 5 drawing. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Quicklee's, located at 5744 County Road 20. The winning ticket is worth $20,704.50.

The two other top-prize winning tickets were sold in Schenectady and Holbrook.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing. 

