Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Belmont

The winning ticket is worth $20,704.50.

BELMONT, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in the Village of Belmont, which located in Allegany County.

The ticket is one of three winning top-prize tickets sold for the March 24 Take 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quicklee's, located at 5744 County Road 20. The winning ticket is worth $20,704.50.

The two other top-prize winning tickets were sold in Schenectady and Holbrook.