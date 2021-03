The NY Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone in Western New York is $1 million richer!

The NY Lottery announced Thursday morning that a $1 million willing ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station at 1810 Maple Road in Amherst near Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, March 17 were 34-38-42-61-62 Powerball 19 Power Play 2x.