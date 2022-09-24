Zellner reelected, makes history in Erie County serving as the 2nd longest party chair in modern times

After a decade as Erie County Democratic Committee Chair, Jeremy Zellner has won his sixth term.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy J. Zellner joined the party in 2003 serving as a volunteer, he then made his way to becoming ECDC executive director and chief of staff. He was first elected as chair in 2012 and he remains in his sixth running after a vote Saturday.

With Governor Kathy Hochul in attendance to give the opening remarks, this is said to be the first in-person meeting for the organization since 2018, due to COVID-19.

“This was an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve persevered through the pandemic and to reaffirm our unity of purpose,” said Zellner, who will now be the second-longest serving chair in modern times, behind only Joseph Crangle. “I am proud of the organization we have become over the past decade in the face of many challenges, especially over the past two years,” says Zellner as he expresses his gratitude for the Chairs achievements.

Zellner explained how much the chair has diversified over the years joining men and women together to make a difference, he also hopes to bring awareness to women’s rights.