More than 1,000 ballots cast on Day 1 of early voting in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 1,000 ballots, including one from the governor of New York, were cast on Day 1 of early voting in Erie County on Saturday.

The official Day 1 tally was 1,060 ballots, which is 156 more than what the county reported when early voting opened last June for primaries, according to Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner.

This year's primary will be held on Tuesday, June 28. Early voting runs through Sunday, June 26, with poll hours running from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are New York governor, lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

You can go to any polling place in the county where you live for early voting. On election day you're assigned a specific polling place.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for. Check to see what party you're registered with here, at this link.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.