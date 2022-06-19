Nearly 700 ballots cast on Day 2 of early voting in Erie County

This year's primary will be held on June 28. Poll hours run from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of 681 people cast ballots during Day 2 of early voting in Erie County on Sunday, bringing the two-day total to 1,741.

Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner will provide daily totals through Sunday, June 26, when the early voting period ends.

Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are New York governor, lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

You can go to any polling place in the county where you live for early voting. On election day you are assigned a specific polling place.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for. You can check and see what party you are registered with here, at this link.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.