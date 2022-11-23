Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm

Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Shelton around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18.

SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man.

Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Shelton around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.

Around 8 p.m., the Sheriff's office received a phone call from Perry's family that they could not find him. The accident happened during the height of the snowstorm that hit Western New York.

Officers and Emergency Services, along several firefighters searched the area for several hours during the storm. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office also assisted with their K-9 unit.

First responders continued to search for Perry over the next couple of days.

The New York State Police were able to get their helicopter up on Nov. 22 and located a body in a field, several yards from the accident site. Police confirmed it was the body of Perry, 74 who lived on Armbrust Road.