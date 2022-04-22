x
Wyoming County dump truck driver dies in crash

At 12:42 p.m. Friday, people called to report a dump truck had crashed into a building on East Perry Avenue in the Village of Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. — The driver of a dump truck owned by the Wyoming County Highway Department died in a crash Friday afternoon.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of the crash came in at 12:42 p.m., when people called in about a dump truck that had crashed into a building on East Perry Avenue in the Village of Silver Springs.  

A witness there told the sheriff's department that the dump truck, which had been traveling east, veered into the other lane and into on-coming traffic.

"Upon doing so an electrical pole was sheered, parked cars were struck and a building hit, which stopped the truck," according to a statement by the sheriff's department, adding that no other vehicles and no pedestrians were involved.

An investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team is ongoing.

