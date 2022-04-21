NYSP investigating deadly crash in the Town of Boston

Justin J. Mendyke, 39, of Depew, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BOSTON, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash in the Town of Boston.

New York State Police responded to the crash on Boston State Road just after 2:30 p.m. Troopers say a 1999 Dodge was driving north down Boston State Road when the vehicle crossed over the centerline of the road and hit an oncoming 2021 Ford.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as Justin J. Mendyke, 39, of Depew, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.