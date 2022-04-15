Buffalo man involved in deadly car crash in Livingston County

Investigators say Abu Syed Rezaul Karim, 65, of Buffalo, was driving north on Mount Morris Road when he drove into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer.

LEICESTER, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Wednesday evening in the Town of Leicester.

First responders were called to the intersection of Mount Morris Road and Perry Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a car crash with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, Abu Syed Rezaul Karim, 65, from Buffalo, was driving a passenger vehicle north on Mount Morris Road when he tried to make a left turn onto Perry Road and drove into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was unable to stop and collided with the passenger vehicle. As a result of the collision, the passenger vehicle struck a third vehicle that was stopped at the intersection on Perry Road.

Four passengers were in the vehicle with Karim at the time of the crash. Deputies say two of the backseat passengers, identified as Chowdhury Mahbuba Mujahid, 47, and Syed Kefayet Ullah, 58, of Bangladesh, were ejected from the vehicle. Ullah was pronounced dead at the scene and Mujahid was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says Mujahid is currently in the ICU and is said to be in guarded condition.

Karim and the two other passengers were also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say the occupants in the tractor trailer and the third vehicle were uninjured.

The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation; however, the initial findings lead deputies to believe that the crash was non-criminal in nature.