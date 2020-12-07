Perry Chalk Art Festival returns this summer with COVID-19 restrictions

The Perry Chalk Art Festival is scheduled to take place on August 15 at the festival plaza in downtown Perry.

PERRY, N.Y. — While many events have been canceled this summer due to COVID-19, organizers of the Perry Chalk Art Festival say the 14th annual event is still happening this summer, but it will look a little different this year.

In order to meet the requirements issued by New York State, the event will not have all the usual festivities and will focus instead on just the chalking event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's chalking event will focus primarily on the works of adult artists. A select group of professional artists will create artworks based on the theme "The Twenties."

Visitors can walk around and view the spectacular works of chalk art; however, the festival will limit how many people can enter the plaza and other areas. Everyone is asked to wear masks and keep a 6 foot distance from other guests.

Visitors can also enjoy live music from Kelly’s Old Timers, The Brothers Blue and Creek Bend.

The Taste of Summer Fine Dining event, the youth and aspiring artist events, and the Perry Public Market have all been postponed until next summer. The Tour de Per’-RY community bike ride has also been canceled.

The Perry Chalk Art Festival is scheduled to take place on August 15 at Festival Plaza in downtown Perry. Artists will chalk from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival Plaza will remain closed August 16 to maximize the number of visitors who can view the chalk art.