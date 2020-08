Reddy Bikeshare, in partnership with Independent Health, will announce 11 new bike stations and 40 new bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to go for a bike ride throughout Buffalo? You will now have more bike options to do so.

Reddy Bikeshare, in partnership with Independent Health, will announce 11 new bike stations and 40 new bikes that have been added throughout the city’s east and west side.

The new bike station locations will be announced Tuesday afternoon.