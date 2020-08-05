BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local politicians will be holding a food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY on Friday, May 8.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), along with County Legislator Howard Johnson and Fillmore Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski will be accepting donations for FeedMore WNY Friday. They are accepting donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, paper products, personal hygiene and baby items.

The event will take place at the Broadway Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations will be contactless through a drive-thru system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

