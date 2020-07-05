BUFFALO, N.Y. — This would normally be the time of year that Little League Baseball would be starting play across Western New York. Hertel North Park Youth Baseball would be planning the annual season-opening parade down Hertel Avenue to Shoeshone Park, complete with players in their brand new uniforms, ready to play ball.

Obviously that can't happen this year, but league organizers wanted to do something to pull everyone together. So instead, they will be holding a food drive at the park on Saturday afternoon. They want to help people and also teach the players a valuable lesson.

"We're hoping they learn that teamwork doesn't just mean that you're on the field," League vice president John Hornung said. "Teamwork can be in a broader sense, the community, helping your neighbors, helping your friends, your family, and even people you don't even know."

They'll be in the Shoeshone parking lot on Beard Avenue from 12-2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will be there to collect drive-up donations in a contact free way. The food will then be donated to Feedmore WNY.

