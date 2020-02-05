BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple food drives will held Saturday in an effort to help FeedMore Western New York.

There will be a contact-free food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Nardin Academy. Their team of volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as they take your donations right from your car.

The food that they are in most need of right now are canned fruits and veggies, as well as shelf-stable proteins such as peanut butter or canned fish and chicken.

A similar food drive called Fill Up the Buses will be held at Nichols School from 10 a.m. to noon.

People donating food can drive up in their cars, and Community Service Directors will take the items and put them in a bus for FeedMore WNY.

During that time, teachers from Nichols will deliver lawn signs to this year's senior class at their own homes.

