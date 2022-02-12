Western New York's Jewish community condemn Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

The rapper made the remarks on a talk show Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kanye West's comments may have put anti-Semitism in the spotlight, but those who track it say that's just the most visible sign of a growing issue nationwide.

In 2021, the Anti-Defamation League reported an all time-high 2,700 anti-Semitism incidents, with a record high number of assaults against Jews.

This year, it's even worse with more than 5,600 incidents reported so far, including eight in Buffalo.

"I'm sure the number is actually far greater than that. That's just people who are reporting them to the anti-defamation league," said Michael Rawl, CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo.

Rawl says West's comments just further traumatize Holocaust survivors and their family members.

"What're the consequences of this? Does it provoke more violence? What is your take on that?" 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church asked Rawl.

"Well we hope not. Certainly there seems to be anecdotal evidence of it emboldening people," Rawl said.

Senator Chuck Schumer is applauding all of those who are choosing to stand with Jewish people everywhere against the hate.

"Any kind of bigotry should be roundly, roundly condemned. I was very glad to see, I don't want to make this too partisan. But many of the close supporters of Donald Trump actually condemned him including Mitch McConnell for sitting down with Kanye West and that other bigot," Schumer said.

Rawl says in many ways, JCC's all over the world try to bring people together, but they can't do it alone.

"I like to think we're an important antidote," Rawl said. "Our hope for the future is always strong but there's a lot of work to be done."

The Buffalo Jewish Federation also sent this statement: