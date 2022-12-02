Teen pleads guilty to stabbing fellow student at Buffalo Culinary Arts School

The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree, it was the only charge against her.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Thursday for stabbing a fellow student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree, it was the only charge against her.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 in the women's restroom of the school on West Huron Street in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the teen allegedly stabbed another female multiple times with a knife. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She spent two days in the hospital to be treated for stab wounds and is continuing to recover from her injuries.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.