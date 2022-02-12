Meet the Mafia: Fire truck helps raises awareness for 716 Foundation

Organization Funds Activities for WNY's Underprivileged youth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The 716 Foundation knows how to throw a tailgate party.

The 716 Foundation is easily found with their former fire engine turned party-mobile.

Now dubbed Engine 17, the fire truck is blasting dance music and offering, well.... adult beverages to tailgaters of age. They are usually parked in Hammers Lot.

There is a great mission behind Engine 17, and the foundation that owns it.

The 716 foundation is all about helping kids that are underprivileged. They give them opportunities to go to things like the science museum and art museum. They are also involved with organizations like Cradle Beach. The 716 Foundation also funded a new basketball court for their campus.

The foundation subsidizes admission to museums and galleries for economically disadvantaged kids. They have taken groups of kids to Bills games.