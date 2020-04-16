BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, for many, is another week of creating from home. Artists working from home continue to create art even as their industry struggles like many others.

One local non-profit wants to celebrate all that local artists contribute.

The Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI) is hosting "WNY Arts Week" to celebrate the rich creative culture in our region and an industry that has a very significant impact on the local economy.

"We support the arts because we know they are a source of unity and healing for communities; they bring us together and force us to reckon with the big questions of our shared experiences," ASI wrote in a recent blog.

"When we make it to the other side of this crisis—and we will make it to the other side—we’ll need the arts to help us repair."

According to ASI's Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 Report with American for the Arts, WNY's arts and cultural sector employs 10,160 people full-time, and has a $352.1 million impact on the region.

The arts and cultural sector also generates $40.3 million in local and state government revenue.

ASI is encouraging creatives to share their art and photos of them being creative with the hashtags #WNYArtsWeek, #WeAreWNYArts, #WNYCulturalConnections, and #WorldArtsDay.

ASI also has several different ways you can get involved with Arts Week and support local artists on their website.

