BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taking socially distanced strolls on nice days is one way a lot of people are passing the time while social distancing. Now you can be your own docent, and turn your daily walk into a self-guided historic tour of Buffalo neighborhoods.

Explore Buffalo can't lead organized tours right now, but they've launched condensed version of their popular walking routes for people to follow along on their own. They've shortened their 25 pages of notes per tour, down to one, to making it easy and accessible for people to follow. The routes point out public art and notable buildings along the way.

"So it's a written guide, so if you go to on our website you'll find a map, and that map has about 10-12 points of interest along the way," Executive Director Brad Hahn told 2 On Your Side. "You can print it out if you want, pull it up on your phone, follow along as you walk. Each route is about a mile and a half to two miles so you can get about two thousand the three thousand steps in."

So far the routes include North Buffalo, the Elmwood Village and South Buffalo. New routes will be added each Wednesday, with the hashtag #WalkingWednesday. Find them here.

Don't forget to use our Guide 2 Public Art while on your walks, too.

