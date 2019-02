BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state is giving more than $3-million in funding to three local airports.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is receiving $1.5 million to upgrade parking.

The Chautauqua County airport in Jamestown gets $900,000 to fix an aircraft hanger.

The Niagara Falls Airport will receive about $670,000 to upgrade snow removal equipment.

In total, the state is giving out more than $23 million dollars to airports statewide.