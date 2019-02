CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A flight departing the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday morning was stalled after it hit a jet bridge.

NFTA says United flight 1442 was departing Buffalo to Newark at 7 a.m. when the aircraft hit a jet bridge.

There were 158 people on board. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, but the NFTA says it appears that strong winds may have been a factor.