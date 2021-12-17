Winning Take 5 ticket sold in East Aurora

Top prize winning ticket worth $14,004.50 was sold at the Tops Market on Grey St.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Someone who shopped at the Tops Market in East Aurora is in for a nice surprise just a week before Christmas.

The NYS Lottery announced the store was one of three locations to sell a top-prize winning ticket worth $14,004.50 for the Thursday, December 16 drawing.

Winning tickets may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The lucky numbers for the Take 5 Midday drawing were: 12-15-17-34-38.