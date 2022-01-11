Check your Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing if you bought it in Arcade

A third prize winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold in Arcade with four matching numbers and the Powerball.

ARCADE, N.Y. — If you purchased a ticket in Arcade for Monday night's Powerball drawing, check your ticket. You could have a third place prize winning ticket.

On Tuesday, the New York Lottery announced a ticket with four matching numbers and the Powerball was purchased at Crosby's Convenience Store on West Main Street. The ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 14-17-18-21-27 and the Powerball was 9.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game a drawn from a pool of one to 69 and the Powerball is drawn from one to 26. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.