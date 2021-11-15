Williamsville woman arrested under Leandra's Law following car crash

Kimberly Willert, 28, is facing felony DWI charges following a car crash over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville woman is facing felony DWI charges following a car crash over the weekend.

Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office were called to the crash on Transit Road Sunday around 6 p.m.

The driver, Kimberly Willert, 28, was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Two juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle when the incident happened.

Following a breath test, deputies say Willert had a BAC level that was twice the legal limit. Willert was charged with two felony counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law and a misdemeanor count of DWI.