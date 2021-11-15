Genesee County woman arrested for DWI after allegedly hitting pedestrian, dog in Bergen

The crash happened Saturday just before 6:43 p.m. in the area of South Lake Road, near Lake Street Road, in Bergen.

BERGEN, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Genesee County woman is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting a dog and pedestrian.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Saturday just before 6:43 p.m. in the area of South Lake Road, near Lake Street Road, in Bergen.

Katherine J. Vail was arrested for reckless endangerment in the second degree, driving while intoxicated - first offense, operating a motor vehicle with .08 percent or more alcohol in blood. Vail is scheduled to appear in court on December 8.