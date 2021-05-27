What to expect when the Tonawanda Coke stacks come down

During a virtual meeting Thursday, the Clean Air Coalition let neighbors know what to expect during the demolition process, which is set for June 5 at 6 a.m.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The saga of the former Tonawanda Coke plant is nearing an end as the three inoperable stacks on the River Road site are set to come down next weekend.

During a virtual meeting Thursday, the Clean Air Coalition let neighbors know what to expect during the demolition process, which is set for June 5 at 6 a.m.

First, how loud will it be? Well, according to the group managing the project, the explosion will be about as loud as a large firework.

"We expect that people living in Southern Grand Island, near Parkside along Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda, parts of Riverside, and others will be able to hear the explosion," said Emily Terrana, leadership development director for the Clean Air Coalition.

Terrana added that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation crews will also be providing on-site and off-site air monitoring for volatile organic compounds during the demolition, like benzene.

Since the coke plant's closure in October of 2018, the Clean Air Coalition has reported a drop in benzene measured in the air along Grand Island Boulevard. A slight odor still remains, but when the towers come down, there will be dust.

The coke stacks have been cleaned out to reduce any potential exposure, but after dozens of years in operation, the Clean Air Coalition is concerned residue may be left that could travel downwind.

The group handling the demo however says any dust should be contained within a 300 square foot safety zone.

"The debris has the chance of containing heavy metals such as lead and it should not be handled with your bare hands. When you're also doing that cleaning, wear a (N-95) mask," Terrana said.

If dust or debris does fall in your yard, the Clean Air Coalition recommends using water to wash it off windshields, porches, etc.

Tony Pariso, the owner of Pariso Logistics remembers when his family's company used to haul material from Tonawanda Coke, 30 years ago.

Their shop on River Road sits just a few hundred feet from the three stacks.

"I think in a few years it will be forgotten. It was a big part of the industry at the time and it was one of the largest coke producers in the world I've heard but I imagine the residents (around here) will feel some relief," Pariso said.

Pariso added that he still feels bad for the people that lost their jobs, the same goes for the old Huntley Plant across the street.

"But progress, you know, and hopefully we have a greener environment going down the road," Pariso said.

The Clean Air Coalition said it will be safe to watch the explosion from a distance but if you feel the wind on your face they recommend finding a different spot.