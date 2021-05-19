Smokestacks at Tonawanda Coke site coming down on June 5

According to the town, crews are going to use explosives to bring down the 104-year-old smokestacks at the closed plant.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — In just over two weeks, there's going to be quite a site at the old Tonawanda Coke plant.

As first reported by the Buffalo News, the Town of Tonawanda says on Saturday, June 5 crews are going to use explosives to bring down the 104 year old smokestacks at the closed plant. It'll be happening at 6 a.m. so be ready if you live in that area.

A developer has plans to turn the site into a data center campus.

What to do with the Tonawanda Coke facility has been a hot topic for years with the Erie County Legislature, the Clean Air Coalition, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.