$2.68 million to fund new water and sewer systems at former Bethlehem Steel site

The work will go to further develop 160 acres of land at the site of the former Lackawanna plant.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Another boost for the on-going redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel plant along Rt. 5 in Lackawanna.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26) and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced $2.68 million in federal funding has been earmarked for new water and sewer systems.at the site.

The money will help further the transformation of the 160 acre site making it more attractive for new opportunities and investment.

“Western New Yorkers know too well the employment and environmental challenges we have faced because of the closure of the former Bethlehem Steel Plant," said Higgins. "This federal funding will help accelerate the ongoing investment in this site and continue the collaborative efforts of the County, ECIDA, state, city of Lackawanna and the private sector in revitalizing this regionally significant area.”