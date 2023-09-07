'What can I do with my property?' Town of Tonawanda extends public comment period for updated zoning law

This is so the town can conduct the environmental review and additional public hearings.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda says they will be extending the public comment period on the draft zoning law through October 31.

This is so the town can conduct the environmental review and additional public hearings.

According to the town, they are updating its 1940s era zoning law, which has been updated many times over the years with "by various consulting projects and is currently a patchwork of contrarian code language that leads to inefficiency and many questions about what is allowed to happen in the town of regarding development proposals."

The town hopes the new law will be clear and concise and streamline the process for any future projects in the town.

One of the items in the proposed law contains protections for residential neighborhoods, including home occupation regulations, short-term rental ban in a single-family residential district and new requirements for minimum lot size and accessory structure sizes.

The River Road corridor will be an expanded mixed-use zone to promote water-dependent uses and promote greener uses as the town moves away from the industrial land uses. The General Industrial Zoning District protections will remain intact for manufacturing employers such as General Motors, Dupont, and Sumitomo Rubber USA.

Residents who have comments or questions about the new zoning law can submit them by calling 716-871-8847, Ext.1, or email the office: jhartz@tonawanda.ny.us.