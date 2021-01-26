Pine Pharmaceuticals to expand in Town of Tonawanda, create 40 new full-time jobs

Citing tremendous growth over the past two years, the company will be tripling the size of its facility.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda company is set for a big expansion that includes the creation of nearly four dozen new jobs.

Citing tremendous growth over the past two years, Pine Pharmaceuticals says it will triple the size of its facility located in the Riverview Solar Technology Park and hire an additional 40 full-time workers and maintain its current workforce of 85 employees.

The company provides pharmaceutical compounding, including specialized sterile formulations serving ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical practices and clinics.

"This expansion marks the start of an exciting time for our company, our community, and our industry. With New York State's support, we will be able to dramatically increase the production of essential drugs that people around the country rely on every day and enrich our local economy for years to come," said Pine Pharmaceuticals LLC owner Alfonse Muto.