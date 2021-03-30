Sumitomo Rubber USA invests $122 million to increase production

The manufacturer will be adding 30 new jobs and nearly doubling its output at the Western New York facility.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Sumitomo Rubber USA is investing $122 million in its Town of Tonawanda plant, while also adding 30 new jobs. Governor Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday.

The investment plans, which Sumitomo Rubber USA announced last month, include a major replacement of and upgrades to production and other equipment.

Right now, the plan makes around 9,000 tires per day for cars, motorcycles, trucks and buses and the investment will allow production to nearly double to 17,500 tires per day.

"The multi-million-dollar investment in the Sumitomo Rubber plant is another strong signal of confidence in the Western New York economy's promise for rebounding from the pandemic," said Governor Cuomo. "The future success of New York's manufacturers is dependent on their hard-working employees and their ability to maximize production in response to increased market demands. I congratulate Sumitomo for creating this opportunity for growth and modernizing a plant that has a long history of success in the region."

ESD is assisting with the purchase of new mixing, tire building, curing presses and additional state-of-the-art equipment by providing up to $3.3 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. It expects to complete the installation of the new equipment by December 2023.