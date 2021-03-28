'Stop Asian Hate': Western New Yorkers hold rally at Niagara Square

Over 100 Western New Yorkers gathered at Niagara Square on Sunday morning to raise awareness about anti-Asian conduct.

Organizers said in a press release to 2 On Your Side that the rally aimed to call attention to the "racist anti-Asian conduct that occurs daily across our United States of America," adding that hatred and violence against the Asian American/Pacific Islander community must stop.

"We as a community cannot and must not remain silent in the face of this hatred towards fellow citizens. We must shine a light on this form of hatred that divides our communities and our nation," the release read.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown were both in attendance at the "Stop Asian Hate" rally.

Following the protest Flynn posted on Facebook, "The Erie County District Attorney’s Office condemns all acts of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance. We are disturbed by reports of an increase in hate crimes and racism throughout the nation and want to show our support for the Asian American/Pacific Islander community in Western New York and across the country."

Flynn also encourages anyone who was a victim of a hate crime in Erie County to immediately contact the district attorney's office "to allow law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation."