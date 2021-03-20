Protest calls for end to violence against Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders

A group met Saturday afternoon at Bidwell Park. They want lawmakers to take greater action against people who commit hate crimes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group met Saturday afternoon at Bidwell Parkway, calling for an end to violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after a reported spike during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for this group urged people to recognize hate regardless of who it's directed at, and they want lawmakers to take greater action against these types of crimes.

On Capitol Hill, House lawmakers this week held a hearing on anti-Asian discrimination and violence, the first in several decades.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been increasing attention on anti-Asian and Asian-American hate crimes across the United States.