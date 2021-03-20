Protest calls for end to violence against Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group met Saturday afternoon at Bidwell Parkway, calling for an end to violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after a reported spike during the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers for this group urged people to recognize hate regardless of who it's directed at, and they want lawmakers to take greater action against these types of crimes.
On Capitol Hill, House lawmakers this week held a hearing on anti-Asian discrimination and violence, the first in several decades.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been increasing attention on anti-Asian and Asian-American hate crimes across the United States.
According to a recent study from the Center of Hate and Extremism at California State University, in 16 of America's largest cities, hate crimes against Asian Americans have jumped nearly 150 percent from 2019 to 2020. New York City and Los Angeles top the list in terms of anti-Asian reported incidents.