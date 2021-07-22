WNY stands in support with Cuba

'Cubanos en Buffalo' is a local group working to spread awareness through peaceful protests in the Queen City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The historic protests taking over the streets of Cuba are far from over.

In recent weeks, communities and protestors from around the world, including here in Western New York, have gathered in solidarity as thousands of Cubans continue their call and fight for freedom.

Situations and conditions on the island have only intensified as a result of the pandemic. More families are struggling to find food, jobs, access to healthcare and basic necessities, including Estefania Alayeto's.

Alayeto is Cuban-American and has lived in Buffalo for six years. Her family, however, is still in Cuba.

"It's hard, very hard. We can't even help them. We can't get money, food, supplies to them," Alayeto says. Which is why she is doing her part, here at home, to raise awareness.

'Cubanos en Buffalo' is a Facebook group, which Alayeto is part of, that is coordinating local peaceful protests and gatherings in support of Cuba.

On Sunday, the group held a march in Niagara Square.

"There were already Cubans protesting, but we wanted to do something bigger," Alayeto says. "We had little kids as small as two years old at the march. It was an emotional march."

The purpose of the gathering was to not only bring together Cubans and Cuban-Americans across Western New York, but also to give other people a chance to learn.

"We wanted to mark a stamp here in Buffalo to say, 'hey we're here and we're speaking for Cuba and we're fighting,'" Alayeto says.

Alayeto told 2 On Your Side she is not giving up and hopes the Biden Administration steps in as well.

"This is truly a humanitarian crisis," she said.

On Thursday night, Alayeto and other members of 'Cubanos en Buffalo' gathered once again in Niagara Square for a vigil to honor the lives of those who have died and others who are currently missing in connection to the protests.

