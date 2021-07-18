Local Cuban community holds downtown Buffalo march

The people who assembled in Niagara Square are hoping to spread awareness of the poor conditions their families are enduring under the country's dictatorship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Western New York Cuban community showed their support with a march in downtown Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

Cuba has been rocked by protests the past several weeks, with pleas for international aid.

The Niagara Square protest was called "Si Cuba Esta en la Calle Buffalo Tambien."