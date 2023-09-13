NYSDOT completes safety enhancements near the Western New York National Cemetery

NYSDOT said it has added rumble strips, larger stop signs, and pavement markers near the cemetery entrance.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it has completed several safety enhancements near the Western New York National Cemetery.

NYSDOT said it has added rumble strips, larger stop signs, and pavement markers near the cemetery entrance.

They've also removed passing zones on the Indian Falls Road intersection.

The cemetery released this statement:

“VA funded the installation of cross-arm mounted overhead flashing warning signals in all four directions of State Route 77 and Indian Falls Road. This work was completed at a cost of approximately $410,000 and tested operational on August 30, 2023. The traffic safety improvements completed by the New York State Department of Transportation and VA at the State Road 77 and Indian Falls Road intersection are in accordance with NY State DOT-approved plans, and reflect VA’s commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for the visitors to Western New York National Cemetery”

For years, the cemetery entrance has caused traffic problems for visitors.

It all came to a head in September of 2019, when two veterans were killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection.

**