2 people die in Genesee County crash in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died in a Genesee County crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at 1:47 p.m. at Route 77 and Indian Falls Road in the Town of Pembroke, near the Western New York National Cemetery, according to Genesee County Chief Deputy Brian Frieday.

According to a preliminary investigation, Frieday said a passenger vehicle was traveling west on Indian Falls Road and failed to stop at an intersection. The car was struck by a tractor-trailer heading north on Route 77.

Both vehicles came to a stop in a field northwest of the intersection. The two people who died were in the passenger vehicle.

Two people were in the tractor-trailer. Neither were injured.