Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club working to pay tribute to fallen veterans over the holidays

Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Pembroke Central School District's Veterans Outreach Club is partnering with the Western New York National Cemetery Council to pay tribute to fallen veterans this holiday season.

The club is helping to sell holiday wreaths, which will be placed on the 1400 headstones at the WNY National Cemetery in Corfu for Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17.

The public is asked to sponsor a veteran by purchasing a wreath for $15. Five dollars from each sponsorship goes to the council if the wreaths are purchased through the memorial council's website.

The event in December is at noon and open to the public.