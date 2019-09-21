CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Several pet adoption agencies came together on Saturday to host Western New York's "Furtastic Adopt-a-thon."

They teamed up with the Erie County Health Department to help get some cats and dogs adopted into forever homes out at the Leonard Post on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Organizers say it's a way to get more animals out of shelters, as well as cut down on euthanizations nationwide.

"The only way to solve the problem is for everyone to collaborate together, because 2,000 dogs and cats are killed in shelters every single day in our country, and simply for space, not because of behavioral issues or illness. Just because there's not enough space," event co-founder Tina Chaudhry said.

Organizers estimated they would adopt out around 400 animals during Saturday's event.

