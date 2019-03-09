WEST SENECA, N.Y. — With Hurricane Dorian headed for the coast, a South Carolina animal shelter is freeing up space for animals in need by bringing rescue dogs to Western New York.

According to SPCA spokesperson Gina Browning, the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown, South Carolina, will be bringing 14 dogs and five puppies to the Erie County SPCA in West Seneca early Tuesday morning. The SPCA says these dogs were surrendered to the shelter prior to the hurricane.

The dogs will be available to adopt as early as Wednesday, the puppies will be available soon as well.

The Saint Frances Animal Center will bring 65 dogs in total to various shelters in northern states.

RELATED: Erie County SPCA bringing back 'Name Your Own Price' adoptions

RELATED: Help animals find fur-ever family during Clear the Shelters

RELATED: SPCA to reduce adoption fees for cats one year of age and older