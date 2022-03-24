West Seneca Police ask for help with search for missing teen

Matthew Colvern was reported missing from French Lea Road in West Seneca.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Matthew Colvern was reported missing from French Lea Road in West Seneca. He is described as being 6 feet tall and about 155 pounds. Colvern may be wearing a black hoodie and a black sweatshirt. He was riding a black Mongoose bicycle with orange lettering.

Police say he was spotted in the Blasdell/Hamburg area, but ran away when he was approached by police and his family.