Wegmans to open Manhattan store in 2023

The chain said Thursday the Manhattan Wegmans will be located on Broadway at the former site of the Astor Place Kmart. Opening is planned for the second half of 2023.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”