New beer bar, The Beer Keep, coming to Elmwood Village in August

The Beer Keep will be located at 1002 Elmwood Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new beer bar is scheduled to open this fall at the old Askers Juice Bar in Elmwood Village. The bar will be offering hard-to-find beers with on-site and to-go options.

The Beer Keep, developed by Cory Muscato, Aaron Ketry and Patrick Galante with Breezy Burrito Bar founders Briana and Daniel Hunter, has been renovating the site at 1002 Elmwood Avenue for months. The patio overlooking Bidwell Park has undergone improvements.

Beer will be available in trophy case coolers as well as on tap. Wine and craft seltzers will also be available.

"Our mission is to make sure that beer is nothing short of exciting for our guests," Muscato said. "And not just some beer, ALL beer. We're excited to invite Buffalo's beer-loving community to dig through hundreds of beers in our coolers or enjoy a draft from one of two Czech-style side-pull taps and learn what makes them so special.”

Buffalo chef Will Petersen will led the food program at The Beer Keep. Every item on the menu will have a vegan counterpart.